Lapu-Lapu accident: Rider dies after his motorcycle slams into parked truck
LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu— A 29-year-old motorist died after his motorcycle crashed into a dump truck on Tuesday, around 4:00 a.m., at the Marcelo Fernan Bridge in Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City.
The motorcycle rider was identified as Randelo Escario Tayo, a resident of Kodia, Madredijos town in Bantayan Island.
Based on the investigation conducted by the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), before the incident, the dump truck experienced an engine failure and was parked on the road leading to the bridge.
However, the victim didn’t notice the dump truck and his motorcycle accidentally crashed into the back of the dump truck.
Due to the huge force of impact, Tayo sustained severe injury and immediately brought to Lapu-Lapu City District Hospital.
However, he was declared dead-on-arrival by the attending physician.
The driver of the dump truck, Bitchel Pelit Completado, a resident of Canao-Canao, Tabogon town, was currently placed under custody of LCPO.
Completado will face charges of Reckless imprudence resulting in Homicide and Damage to Property.
