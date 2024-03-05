Rama on Capitol’s stoppage of CBRT: ‘Do not interfere’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama responded to the Provincial Board (PB) resolutions urging the stoppage of Cebu BRT civil works.

He stated, “Ayaw na mo panghilabot (Do not interfere).”

Rama said that the request for the stoppage of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project was not necessarily a concern that must be directed to the national level.

He also noted that an “unending interference” brought by people would only result in “a potential chaos.”

“No… dili. Dili nata mag puno-puno pa ana kay kahibalo naman na sila… ‘ayaw na mo panghilabot’… kay muabot gani ta’s panghilabot, sa wala’y ending nga panghilabot, ang ending ana gubot,” Rama said on Tuesday, March 5 via his Ingna’ng Mayor segment in Sinugboanon Channel.

(No…No. We should not add to that because they know what to do…’don’t interfere’…because if this can reach the part where we interfere, the neverending interference, it will end in trouble.)

The mayor also clarified that his response is not a request or a warning, but rather, a “statement”.

Furthermore, Rama acknowledged that no one can cease the PB’s action regarding their appeal to stop the ongoing civil works of the project in context.

However, he posed a reminder to the board of the Capitol’s current state and the possible action that he might also counter.

“Wa may makapugong nila ba. Basta kalimti lang ang kanang Capitol. Basta mo ingon sad mig e-close ang Capitol. Asa man sila agi? Mao na siya ang pasabot,” Rama said.

(Nobody can stop them. So just forget the Capitol. So we will also say that we will close Capitol. Where will they pass? That is what I mean.)

He also highlighted a lesson regarding how “disrespectful” power could be if it would get into someone’s head.

“Iyahay lang ta’g tan-aw sa atong porma kay mao man ni usahay gud… ang gahum, mosulod na gani sa atoang utok, makalimot nata nga naay ginganlan ug maayong pamatasan,” Rama added.

(We will just look at each other’s form because that is what we do sometimes also…the power will enter our brain, if we forget what we call good manners.)

Last March 4, the Provincial Board (PB) passed two resolutions, urging project proponents of the long-delayed Cebu BRT to halt civil works due to violation of heritage laws.

This time, it’s coming from the provincial government’s legislative body.

Board Members John Ismael Borgonia of the 3rd District and Glenn Anthony Soco of the 6th District filed separate resolutions during the PB’s regular session last Monday

The gist of Borgonia’s resolution is focused on Capitol still wanting construction of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) to be stopped.

Meanwhile, Soco pointed out in his speech that the ongoing civil works of the Cebu BRT along Osmeña Boulevard had only “worsened” the traffic situation in the area.

“We recommend the stoppage of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit in Osmeña Boulevard due to its adverse effect on the beauty of the Cebu Capitol Building which was declared as a National Historical Landmark,” an excerpt from Borgonia’s resolution.

The Capitol Building along Escario Street is declared a National Historical Landmark, being one of the few surviving Neoclassical and Art Deco structures in Cebu.

It can also be recalled that the governor issued a memorandum last week urging the project proponents of CBRT to cease construction works due to violated heritage laws.

