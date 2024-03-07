Hontiveros calls on gov’t to take prompt action vs China

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday called on the Philippine government to hasten the filing of a resolution to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), urging China to stop the rampant harassment of Filipinos in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

She made the call a day after another water attack by China Coast Guard vessels left four Philippine Navy personnel injured during a regular resupply mission in Ayungin Shoal.

“Sumosobra na ang Tsina. Pati hukbong dagat natin, sinaktan na,” Hontivero said in a statement.

(China has gone too far. Even our naval forces have been harmed.)

“At what point can we consider this to be unlawful aggression, as understood under international law?” she asked.

The Senate approved in August last year Senate Resolution No. 718, condemning China’s aggressions in the WPS.

To stop China’s harassments and illegal activities in the disputed territory, the resolution also proposed, among others, the filing of a resolution before the UNGA.

“Raising this issue to the UN organ may be a way to give Chinese vessels pause before they attack our citizens,” Hontiveros said.

“Umaksyon na tayo bago pa mahuli ang lahat,” she stressed.

(Let’s take action now before it’s too late.)

Hontiveros expressed confidence that the filing of a resolution before the UNGA would receive a positive response, citing the support from the international community.

“China has been violating international law again and again. Napakadami na niyang pininsala at sinira sa sarili nating teritoryo. Kung hindi natin maubos ang lahat nang diplomatikong paraan para umasal ng maayos ang Tsina, ang Tsina ang uubos sa atin,” she warned.

(China has been violating international law again and again. It has caused so much damage and destruction in our own territory. If we cannot exhaust all diplomatic means to make China behave properly, it will be China that will exhaust us)

