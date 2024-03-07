Carbon Market plans to go ‘zero-waste’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Carbon Public Market, the city’s biggest wet market, plans to go zero-waste by turning organic waste into fertilizers.

Vendors must now save their organic waste for this purpose.

The Office of the City Markets (OCM) will build a Material Recovery Facility (MRF) at the South Road Properties to store the excess organic waste, said spokesperson John Paul Amores.

“Kanang mga sobra sa atong utanon dad-on nato sa SRP para mapuslan,” Amores was quoted as saying in a report issued by the city’s Public Information Office.

“Gawas ana, atong i-promote nga ang OCM nagpasiugda nga zero waste na ang Carbon Public Market in the future. Anugon sad kung dili sad nato ma-proper og dispose,” he added.

Amores explained that the organic waste collected at the MRF will be processed into fertilizer at the SRP. He mentioned that OCM plans to collaborate with the City Agriculture Department (CAD) to convert Carbon market’s organic waste into reusable fertilizers.

Additionally, he stated that he’s in close contact with Giovanni Romarate, assistant department head of CAD, regarding the MRF’s establishment.

Besides constructing the MRF, CAD will train its staff in vermicomposting, a method of producing organic fertilizer using earthworms, as recommended by the Department of Agriculture.

Amores noted that the fruit and vegetable sections of the Carbon Public Market generate significant organic waste, which, if managed properly, could be a valuable resource for organic fertilizer production.

Although specific actions for the project are pending, Amores expressed optimism that it would benefit not only Carbon but also the wider Cebu community.

“Hinaot unta nga mabuhat ug malihok kay dako kaayo ning tabang not just in Carbon, but the community in general,” he added. /clorenciana

