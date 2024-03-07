Newly endorsed CBRT manager Jongoy awaits formal appointment

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - CDN Dgital Multimedia Reporter | March 07,2024 - 11:17 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The newly endorsed Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) manager, Lawyer Kent Francesco Jongoy, said he’ll assume the role once formally appointed.

Jongoy, also the legal officer of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), clarified this in a phone interview with CDN Digital.

His response came after CBRT’s statement on their Facebook page on Tuesday, March 5, confirming Engineer Norvin Imbong as the designated Project Manager for the Cebu BRT project.

“Actually, they’re correct kay until there’s a formal appointment that, yes, they already decided nga naay replacement or kinsa ba kaha… As a lawyer kahibaw man sad ta ana,” Jongoy said.

On Monday, March 4, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, through his City Administrator Lawyer Collin Rosell, announced changes in some department heads during the flag ceremony.

According to the Public Information Office, Rosell said that Rama has recommended Lawyer Kent Francesco Jongoy to the Department of Transportation (DOTr) as the CBRT project manager, while he continues as assistant department head for CCTO.

Jongoy clarified that despite social media congratulations, his endorsement is not the same as an official appointment. Nevertheless, he expressed gratitude to well-wishers and particularly to Rama for recognizing his potential.

According to a report from the city’s PIO, Rama wanted Imbong, the current CBRT manager, replaced due to delays and coordination issues in the project.

READ: TIMELINE: The Cebu Bus Rapid Transit

‘A very tall order’

Jongoy, upon learning of the endorsement on Monday, said it was a “very tall order.”

“I am thankful for him (Rama) for making that endorsement and hopefully, with a very tall order nga challenge of the BRT, of what it is right now, I hope I can make a positive change about it… A change that would give us a win-win solution: traffic wise, transportation wise, and most of all it is the primary objective of the BRT to give peace, accessibility for the commuter,” Jongoy said.

He also emphasized that the CBRT is not a traffic solution but rather a response to the increasing demand for public transportation.

“It is like a response to the growing demands for public transportation,” he added.

In 2021, Engineer Nigel Paul Villarete, speaking about ‘The Cebu Bus Rapid Transit Experience,’ noted that CBRT was originally aimed at addressing the long queues of commuters in the south and north districts of Cebu City.

CDN Digital has contacted CBRT for their response but has not received a reply at the time of writing. /clorenciana

Source:

Villarete, N. P. (2021, November). The Cebu Bus Rapid Transit Experience. 27th Annual Conference- Transportation Science Society of the Philippines (TSSP), Philippines. https://ncts.upd.edu.ph/tssp/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Paul-Villarete_TSSP-Nov-2021-Presentation-V4.pdf

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP