Kumong Bol-Anon 14 : 2 regional title bouts unfold in Tagbilaran on Friday

TAGBILARAN CITY, Philippines– It’s all systems go for the “Kumong Bol-Anon 14” of the PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions at the Saulog Gymnasium tomorrow, Friday, March 8, here.

This was after, the main event protagonists in PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s Virgel “Valiente” Vitor and his opponent, Tae Sun Kim of South Korea passed the official weigh-in on Thursday, March 7, at the Island City Mall.

Both Vitor and Kim weighed in at 129.9 pounds to schedule their 12-rounder World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental super featherweight title showdown.

“So far, almost three months mi nag prepare ani nga fight. Medyo taas-taas gyud kay sa December pa unta ni nga fight pero na injured ko. Kaluoy sa ginuo mahitabo na gyud ni nga fight,” said Vitor during the presser.

Vitor and Kim were scheduled to fight last December 28 in the co-main event of Jake Amparo-Pedro Taduran world title eliminator that also happened in Tagbilaran City.

However, their bout was postponed to March 8 after Vitor suffered an injury during training.

“Maningkamot ko nga kuhaon nako ang kadaugan sa impresibo nga pamaagi,” said Vitor.

Meanwhile, Kim who became an instant celebrity for local boxing fans, especially females for his good looks, vowed to take home the WBO regional title back to Korea.

“Vitor is strong, but I will do my best to win the WBO Oriental super featherweight title,” said Kim through a translator.

“I feel happy that I have fans here. It gives me more motivation to fight harder tomorrow.”

Vitor sports a more experienced record of 21 wins with 14 knockouts and three losses. He once held the WBO Oriental super featherweight title, but eventually relinquished it after pursuing the WBC Asian Silver super featherweight strap which he won last year.

Meanwhile, Kim has an 11-1-2 (win-loss-draw) record with eight knockouts. This will be his first time to fight in the Philippines, but has already fought a Filipino in John Ray Logatiman before which ended in a split draw in 2021 for the South Korean super featherweight title.

CO-MAIN EVENT

On the other hand, Carcar City’s Reymart “Cebuano Assassin” Tagacanao (7-0, 6KOs) and his Indonesian foe Hamson Lamandau (12-5-1, 9KOs) also passed the weigh-in for their World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia super flyweight title.

Tagacanao of the Villamor Boxing Gym in Mandaue City and Lamandau both weighed in at 114.3 lbs for their 10-rounder WBA regional title duel in the Kumong Bol-anon 14.

If victorious, Tagacanao will be the second boxer from the Villamor Boxing Gym to become a regional champion. His stablemate, Christian Balunan (9-0, 5KOs) is the reigning WBO Asia Pacific Youth minimumweight champion.

Balunan will fight in tomorrow’s undercard in a non-title 10-rounder bout against veteran Clyde Azarcon (17-9-1, 6KOs).

The rest of the fight card features Sugarey Leonard Pores against Jacklien Serenoso, Richard Laspona vs. Raniel Alisoso, Althea Shine Pores vs. Jessa Mae Languido, Arlando Senoc vs. Norman Russiana, and Leonard Pores III vs. Jarel Escreber.

The Kumong Bol-anon 14 curtain opener starts at 6:30 p.m.

