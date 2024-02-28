Kumong Bol-Anon 14: Tagacanao faces acid test vs. Indonesian foe in first title fight 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Carcar City’s pride, Reymart “Cebuano Assassin” Tagacanao, will have his first title fight in the co-main event of “Kumong Bol-Anon XIV” on March 8 at the Saulog gymnasium in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Tagacanao, 24, has come a long way since debuting as a professional boxer in 2022.

From being an amateur standout, Tagacanao proved he’s one of the best young prospects in Cebu with his impressive 7-0 (win-loss) record with six knockouts.

Tagacanao of the Villamor Boxing Gym in Mandaue City will fight Indonesian Hamson Lamandau for the World Boxing Association (WBA) super flyweight title for 10 rounds.

However, this won’t be an easy task for Tagacanao as the 29-year-old Lamandau is more experienced with a 12-5-1 (win-loss-draw) record with nine knockouts.

Lamandau will be a perfect acid test for the Cebuano boxer despite proving his worth with an eighth round knockout win against Jason Mopon (10-18, 1KO) last November, still in Tagbilaran City.

Before beating Mopon, Tagacanao also got his mettle tested when he fought former world title challenger and veteran Vergilio Silvano also in Tagbilaran City, where he won by unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Lamandaw is a road warrior who has fought in Japan, Australia, Thailand, China, and Kazakhstan.

He was on a back-to-back winning streak from 2021 to 2023. His most recent victory was against his countryman, Paulus Rasi, via a third round TKO.

Tagacanao will be his first Filipino foe.

On the other hand, Kumong Bol-Anon XIV’s main event will feature Virgel Vitor against Korean Tae Sun Kim for the vacant WBO Oriental super featherweight title.

Kumong Bol-Anon XIV is promoted by the PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions.

