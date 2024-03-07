Rama threatens legal action against CBRT opponents, Gwen

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Anyone who attempts to obstruct the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project in any manner will force City Mayor Michael Rama to file legal cases.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama announced on Thursday, March 7, that he was not even hesitant to file a case against Cebu Provincial Governor Gwen Garcia if she would align herself with those opposing the project.

According to the mayor, he is already preparing to file charges against individuals who oppose the completion of the CBRT.

“And anyone stopping, in a way, I will be constrained to file cases. And I am preparing cases already,” Rama said.

In his Ing’na Mayor radio program via the Sugboanon Channel, Rama said that people opposing the project would not only be impeding the progress of the CBRT but also worsening the traffic situation in Cebu City.

Rama’s reaction came after the League of Municipalities in Cebu (LMP-Cebu) gave their support to the Capitol on its calls to halt the construction of the BRT.

The LMP-Cebu issued a resolution calling for an immediate stoppage of the ongoing Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project.

While Rama acknowledged the heritage concerns raised by the Cebu Province, he expressed disappointment that several personalities were now aligning themselves with the call to halt the project.

“Ensakto man nang issue diha. Undangon lang sa nang area sa stasyonan. But the whole infrastructure should not be stopped,” Rama said.

(The issue there is right. You will just stop it at that area due to the station. But the whole infrastructure should not be stopped.)

Moreover, Rama questioned why these personalities were only now deciding to oppose the project, wondering about their previous inaction.

He also urged the CBRT project team to address the Province’s concerns regarding the design of the bus station, particularly the large steel arcs, which he believed were overly imposing.

Rama even threatened the contractors, stating that he would instruct City Hall personnel to demolish the station if they did not present a more acceptable design.

Meanwhile, the mayor reminded LMP-Cebu members to focus on their own traffic issues before getting involved in Cebu City’s affairs.

He further suggested that its members should issue a separate resolution addressing traffic problems in their own areas first before intervening elsewhere./ with reports from Cebu City News and Information

