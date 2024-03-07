Araneta-Nontshinga rematch looms as IBF orders world title clash

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano knockout artist Cristian “The Bomb” Araneta and the reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) world light flyweight champion Sivenathi Nontshinga of South Africa are set for a collision course after the IBF ordered a mandatory title defense this year.

In a letter sent to Omega Sports Promotions International president Pio Paulo Castillo and to Nontshinga’s manager, Tom Dallas of Matchroom Promotions, the IBF ordered both camps to commence negotiations immediately.

The negotiations have an April 4, 2024, deadline. If both camps won’t be able to reach an agreement for this bout in 30 days, the IBF will commence the purse bidding.

To recall, Araneta (24-2, 19KOs) of the Omega Boxing Gym earned a world title shot after scoring a sensational first-round knockout against countryman Arvin Magramo in their world title eliminator last January 26, at the NUSTAR Resort and Casino in Cebu City.

Meanwhile, Nontshinga (13-1, 10KOs) reclaimed the IBF world light flyweight title against Adrian Curiel of Mexico in their rematch last February 16 in Oaxaca, Mexico. Nontshinga won by a 10th-round technical knockout.

After Nontshinga’s victory, Omega Sports Promotions International immediately sent a letter of intent to IBF president Darryl Peoples to challenge the former.

Araneta and Nontshinga’s paths crossed in 2021 in a world title eliminator for the same title that happened in Gqeberha, South Africa.

Nontshinga won the bout by unanimous decision despite getting knocked down in the 12th round. Nontshinga went on to win the title by beating Hector Flores Calixto by split decision.

On the other hand, Araneta racked up five straight wins, including his dominant victory against Magramo.

Omega vows to do their best to earn the promotional rights to hold the mandatory world title bout in Cebu City, while Eddie Hearn, Nontshinga’s promoter, aims to pit his prized world champion against former flyweight champion Sunny Edwards of the United Kingdom.

However, a Nontshinga-Araneta rematch will likely happen as per IBF rule stating that “A Champion’s failure to comply with this obligation will be sufficient cause to have the Championships Committee and Board of Directors consider withdrawing recognition of the title.”

“The Challenger’s failure to comply with this rule will result in the Championships Committee recognizing the next leading available contender as the mandatory challenger and moving the challenger to a position below #10 in the rankings for at least 6 months,” as stated in the IBF’s rule.

