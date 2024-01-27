Araneta earns world title shot with dominant TKO over Magramo

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Christian “The Bomb” Araneta finally earned a world title shot in devastating fashion after scoring a technical knockout victory against fellow Filipino Arvin “Hurricane” Magramo in the main event of “Kumbati 16” at the NUSTAR Resort and Casino on Friday evening, January 26, 2024.

Araneta made easy work on Magramo, stopping the latter at the 1:50 mark of the first round of the scheduled 12-rounder International Boxing Federation (IBF) world light flyweight title eliminator.

The 28-year-old Cebuano boxer, who hails from Borbon town, northern Cebu, knocked down Magramo of Paranaque City twice in their short-lived lopsided bout.

Magramo got hit with a counter left hook while throwing a left overhand. Magramo got hurt and retreated back to the ropes, only to get hit with a left uppercut that knocked him down.

He immediately got back on his feet insisting he only slipped instead of getting knocked down.

On the other side of the corner, Araneta, the prized boxer of Omega Boxing Gym, smelt blood and went for the kill.

Araneta unleashed power punches that forced Magramo to defend himself, only to get hit with a sneaky right hook that finished the fight.

Magramo struggled to stand up and beat referee Danrex Tapdasan’s count. He was able to stand up but was too shaky to continue, forcing Tapdasan to stop the fight in the opening round.

Araneta now has 24 wins with 19 knockouts and two defeats. Magramo absorbed his second defeat with 17 wins, 11 knockouts, and one draw.

The win cemented Araneta’s position as the mandatory challenger for the IBF world light flyweight title currently being held by Adrian Curiel of Mexico.

Curiel is set to defend his title in a rematch against South African Sivenathi Nontshinga on February 16 in Mexico. /clorenciana

