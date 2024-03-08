Murder raps readied against man who killed his brother in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police will be filing charges of murder against the 59-year-old man who allegedly stabbed his brother to death after an argument in Barangay Apas, Cebu City on Thursday morning, March 7, 2024.

The incident took place inside the Visayas Command in Camp Lapu-Lapu, Barangay Apas, Cebu City at around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday.

READ: Argument leads man to kill his older brother in Mandaue City

The victim was identified as 65-year-old Roberto Astillo, an ex-military man.

The suspect was his younger brother Francisco, 59, who is jobless.

Both individuals are single and lived close to each other in the barangay.

Police Major Romeo Caacoy Jr., the chief of Mabolo Police Station, said that the violent encounter stemmed from a fight about a post.

In a phone interview with CDN Digital, he narrated that the suspect went to the victim’s house on the day of the incident and argued over a post.

Roberto reportedly wanted to have the post, located near his house, transferred but Francisco did not approve.

This lead to a shouting match between the two inside Roberto’s house.

READ: Man stabs, kills brother-in-law during a ‘drunken argument’ in Pinamungajan

While Roberto was in his room, the younger brother allegedly took a kitchen knife and stabbed him in anger.

The victim attempted to block his brother’s advances and they struggled until they reached near the door of the house.

Caacoy also shared that the two previously fought over the rights to Francisco’s house.

A rift between the brothers was created earlier when Roberto allegedly attempted to claim ownership of Francisco’s house next door.

On the day of the incident, the younger man had enough and attacked his brother out of anger.

According to Caacoy, the suspect stabbed the victim once on his neck, which lead to him dying on the spot.

The neighbors who witnessed the ordeal then called for assistance of the Mabolo Police Station.

READ: Missing man found stabbed to death in Batangas

Caacoy said that Francisco did not flee after the incident and surrendered to the police officers who responded to the scene.

The suspect reportedly admitted to his crime because of personal grudge and wanted to accept his punishment.

As of this writing, Francisco is detained at the custodial facility of the Mabolo Police Station pending for the filing of appropriate charges against him.

According to Caacoy, they will be filing the charges against Francisco on Friday, March 8.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP