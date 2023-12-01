Argument leads man to kill his older brother in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A heated confrontation led a 28-year-old man from Barangay Labogon in Mandaue City to kill his older brother on Friday morning, December 1, 2023.

The incident happened inside their parent’s home, according to Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rudolf Oriol, deputy city director for administration and spokesperson of the Mandaue City Police Office.

Oriol refused to name the two brothers involved but he said that the younger brother had been arrested and is currently detained at the detention cell of the Basak Police Station while his arresting officers prepare a parricide charge against him.

Based on their initial investigation, Oriol said that the older brother had an argument with the suspect’s common-law partner on Thursday evening, November 30. The suspect, who is employed as a waiter, was working then.

The suspect and his partner live in their parent’s home while the older brother lives in another house located in the same barangay.

Oriol said that the victim would often visit their parent’s home.

When he came home early on Friday morning, the suspect allegedly confronted his older brother.

While they argued, the suspected allegedly took out a 357-caliber revolver and shot his brother five times in his back.

The suspect later on surrendered to the responding police officers.

“Ang ila’ng giawayan, ang igsuon daw niya kaniadto tig gamitan og illegal nga drugas, muuli sa ila’ng balay aron manghasi that is according to the suspect. Kato kagabii nahitabo ang pagpanghasi sa ila’ng balay,” Oriol said.

Meanwhile, Oriol is urging others to learn from the experience of the two brothers from Barangay Labogon. He said it was important to always communicate and stay calm.

“Unta nga mabugnawon atoang mga ulo labi na kung aduna tay panaglalis, kung unsa man ang problema sulod sa pamilya pwede ra man ma-estoryaan, dili ma musampot ngadto sa madugo’ng panghitabo,” said Oriol.

