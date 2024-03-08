Quiboloy ‘can’t do disgusting things’ – dela Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa doubts the allegations of rape and abuse against Apollo Quiboloy. For him, a “highly respected person” like the sect leader status “can’t do those disgusting things.”

“Nobody’s perfect, ‘no? Tao tayo, pwede tayong magkamali. Andiyan, andiyan ‘yan lahat ng posibilidad habang tayo’y tao,” dela Rosa said in a phone patch interview with reporters on Thursday.

(Nobody’s perfect, right? We are human. We can make mistakes. There are all the possibilities while we are human.)

“Pero kung sabihin ninyo na ‘yung impression ko sa kanya, ang impression ko sa kanya ay respetado siyang tao at hindi niya kayang gawin ‘yung mga ganun na kababuyan na ina-allege sa kanya.”

(But if you talk about my impression of him, my impression is that he is a respected person and can’t do those disgusting things he’s being accused of.)

The senator, a former chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and loyal ally of former president Rodrigo Duterte admitted that he admires and looks up to Quiboloy, who has proclaimed himself the “Appointed Son of God.”

“Sa pagtingin ko lang sa kanya, ha. Hindi ko naman siya nababantayan 24 hours. Hindi naman ako nakatingin sa kanyang 24 hours, pero if you ask my opinion about him, he is highly respected. Ako mismo, humahanga sa kanya,” dela Rosa said.

(Just by looking at him, ha. I can’t watch him 24 hours a day. I’m not looking at him 24 hours, but if you ask my opinion, he is highly respected. I myself admire him.)

“He is the Son of God. So less expected ko sa kanya na gumawa ng ganong offense. If you have to ask my opinion. Opinyon ko lang ‘yan. Hindi ko naman siya nakikita 24 hours a day,” he added about Quiboloy.

(He is the Son of God. So, I expected less from him to commit such an offense. Suppose you have to ask my opinion. That’s just my opinion. I don’t see him 24 hours a day.)

In the same interview, Dela Rosa also questioned the intent of the ongoing Senate panel probe into Quiboloy, wondering what would come out of it “in aid of legislation” when a case against the alleged sex offender had already been filed.

Like Senator Robin Padilla’s stand, dela Rosa said the Senate should leave the matter to the Department of Justice and let the court decide.

The former PNP boss, however, chose not to give his stand on the contempt ruling of the Senate committee on women, children, family relations and gender equality against Quiboloy because he is not a panel member.

“Huwag na niyo akong i-link diyan sa pipirma ba o hindi dahil I am not a member of this committee. My opinion on the matter is irrelevant dahil hindi man ako pwedeng pumirma, ‘di ba? Hindi naman ako pwedeng pumirma dahil hindi man ako miyembro,” dela Rosa said.

(Don’t link me to whether to sign because I am not a member of this committee. My opinion is irrelevant because I can’t even sign, right? I can’t sign because I’m not even a member.)

The Senate panel sought the arrest of Quiboloy after he skipped its March 5 hearing on his alleged crimes.

