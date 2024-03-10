Japanese national nabbed for ‘lewd act’ released after posting bail

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – A Japanese national, who was arrested for allegedly committing a lewd act while on a plane to Cebu, was released on Friday after he posted bail of P3,000.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), said that the 20-year-old suspect was charged for the violation of Republic Act No. 11313 or the “Safe Space Act,” also known as the “Anti-Bastos Law.”

“Three thousand raman [ang bail] kay ang na-file nga kaso kay Anti-Bastos Law. Gamay raman gud ug penalty,” he said.

Torres said that after his arrest on Thursday, March 7, Lapu-Lapu City police filed a complaint for the violation of Article 200 and 201 of the Revised Penal Code, which imposes stiffer penalties.

Article 200 on grave scandal and public censure is punishable by arresto mayor. Article 201, which prohibits the display of immoral doctrines, obscene publications and exhibitions, and indecent show, is punishable by prison mayor or fine ranging from P6,000 to P12,000 or both.

However, Torres said that the complaint that they filed against he Japanese national was downgraded by the City Prosecutor’s Office to a violation of R.A. 11313

Lewd act

Torres said the Japanese national was seated beside a 29-year-old woman on the plane from Manila to Cebu. He said that the woman slept during the flight.

When she woke up, she saw the suspect allegedly fondling his private part.

Torres said that the woman secretly took a video of what the man was doing as proof.

She then spoke to an airline staff and the pilot to report what she saw.

Upon their arrival at the Mactan Cebu International Airport, personnel of the Aviation Security Unit-7 were already waiting to arrest the Japanese national.

The Japanese national refused to answer questions from the Cebu media on Friday.

