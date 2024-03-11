Axel Que: The Cebuana designer behind Marina Summer’s ‘Bangus’ costume

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebuano talent shining yet again on the international stage.

This time it was literally shining as the work of Cebuana fashion designer Axel Que was all out sparkly and shiny all thanks to the inspiration she drew from one of the Philippines’ national fish, “bangus” or milk fish.

Her creation was flaunted by none other than the drag queen royalty from the Philippines, Marina Summers.

READ: Heart Evangelista admits she got kicked out of a Fashion Week event

“The milk fish ( locally known as bangus ) is the Philippines’ national fish and is an inextricable part our culture and cuisine, additionally it is also known as an extremely bony fish. Instead of just focusing on the bangus at face value, I went a bit deeper, literally and took inspiration from the fine bones that line the insides of it,” she shared on her Facebook post.

Marina wore this creation with the category: When I glow up.”

Now, people might think it can be a little creepy or out of this world when they get to know the inspiration behind it, but in the true Axel Que fashion, she shares, “My perspective is a bit deviant from what people would expect. Overall I am able to marry paradoxical elements and birth a look that is a harmony of dark undertones, and glossy glamour all in one polished garment.”

READ: Empowering Filipino women through fashion

During the interview portion of the show, Marina proudly said, “I hope I made the Philippines proud with that performance because we don’t get this opportunity a lot in the Philippines. To be seen in the international level means so much to me.”

To make things even more memorable, RuPaul gave a short but meaningful message to Marina, “Marina Summers, you were born to be on stage. You were born to do drag.”

Mabuhi ang mga talentadong Pinoy!

(Glory to the talented Pinoy!)