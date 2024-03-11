High-value target killed in shootout

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An ex-convict, also considered a high-value target in the illegal drug trade, died in a shootout between personnel from the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) conducting surveillance and casing in Sitio Kilawan, Barangay Tangke, Talisay City on Monday, March 11, 2024.

Members of the Provincial Intelligence and Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit were conducting surveillance and casing against the suspect identified as Ketcha Daan, a high-value individual and a resident of the area.

Police had received information that the suspect was hiding in a house there. In response, operatives immediately entered the area.

When they saw the suspect, they approached him, but he suddenly opened fire with a .45 caliber pistol.

Forced to retaliate, the operatives shot back, resulting in the suspect’s death.

They confiscated from the suspect a firearm, fire cartridges, and two sealed packs of alleged shabu worth P68,000.

Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) promptly processed the scene, while the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) transported the suspect to the nearest hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

The suspect’s body will undergo an autopsy.

Police Colonel Percival Zorilla, provincial director of CPPO, stated that they will continue to pursue those involved in illegal activities.

He emphasized that this serves as a warning to illegal drug players not only in Barangay Tangke but throughout the province.

