Mandaue City dad questions plan to purchase P4M van

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — A Mandaue City councilor has questioned the plan to purchase a P4 million coaster van for the Mandaue Investment Promotions Tourism Action Center (MIPTAC).

On Monday, March 11, 2024, the councilors passed on second reading a proposed ordinance authorizing Mayor Jonas Cortes to purchase one unit of a 29-seater coaster amounting to P4.020 million to be used by MIPTAC for city events.

While 10 councilors voted to approve the proposed ordinance, four councilors decided to abstain from voting.

City Councilor Nerissa Soon-Ruiz, chairperson of the Committee on Health, questioned the necessity of the coaster.

“Naa may daghan sakyanan ang Mandaue, ang scheduling lang tingali. Ang ako ba, maayo unta og nagsobra-sobra ang kwarta sa Mandauehanon, naa pay daghan panginahanglanon, atoang mga senior citizen kani gyung mga tambal, unsa pay need sa eskwelahan. Para nako it is not a priority at this moment,” said Soon-Ruiz.

Soon-Ruiz said that the city has many vehicles that can be used by MIPTAC, such as the coaster van of the City Sports Commission, among others.

But Councilor Marie Immaline Cortes-Zafra, chairperson of the Committee on Tourism and author of the proposed ordinance, said that some of the vehicles are sometimes borrowed by the barangays.

“At least if naay coaster ang MIPTAC, it will be used for official functions. At least, we’ll have more coasters that will be able serve to Mandauehanons,” said Cortes-Zafra.

Cortes-Zafra said that the Committee on Health can also make an ordinance and ask for a budget for the programs that she wants implemented.

RELATED STORIES

Proposed P7.4B Mandaue City budget approved on 2nd reading

COA flags Coast Guard over purchase of P7.8-M SUV

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP