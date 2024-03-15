MG One review: Why this crossover is fit for the vibrant streets of Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines—In the vibrant streets of Cebu, Philippines, a new contender has emerged in the automotive landscape.

The MG One, a sleek and innovative crossover SUV, has arrived in Cebu, bringing with it a fusion of cutting-edge technology, captivating design, and unparalleled performance.

As Cebuanos embrace the future of mobility, we check out the features that make the MG One a game-changer in the local automotive scene.

Gateway MG lent CDN Digital a unit of the MG One for us to check out this crossover.

MG One: Exterior

At first glance, the MG One captivates with its dynamic and modern design language.

Boasting a striking front fascia adorned with sleek LED headlights and a bold grille, this crossover exudes confidence and sophistication.

Its sculpted lines and aerodynamic profile not only enhance its aesthetic appeal but also contribute to improved fuel efficiency and performance on the road.

Whether navigating through the bustling streets of Cebu City or embarking on a weekend getaway to the picturesque landscapes of the province, the MG One is sure to turn heads wherever it goes.

Innovative Technology

Step inside the MG One, and you’re greeted by a sanctuary of technological marvels. The cockpit is meticulously crafted to provide both comfort and convenience, featuring premium materials and intuitive controls.

A cutting-edge infotainment system takes center stage, offering seamless connectivity options, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing drivers to stay connected while on the move.

Additionally, advanced driver-assistance systems, such as adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist, ensure a safer and more enjoyable driving experience for passengers and pedestrians alike.

MG One’s performance

Under the hood, the MG One packs a punch with its 1.5-liter turbocharged engine that pumps out a decent 167 hp and 275 Nm of torque.

We tried this engine in different road conditions in Metro Cebu (yup! including the through the traffic jams in downtown Cebu City) and it performed just as it should for a crossover in the city. Not too fancy, not too bare.

You’d be surprised, though, with what it can do on the highways.

As Cebu embraces the future of mobility, the arrival of the MG One marks a significant milestone in the local automotive industry. With its blend of captivating design, innovative technology, efficient performance, and exceptional value, this crossover SUV is poised to set new standards and redefine the driving experience for motorists across the province.

