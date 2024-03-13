Discover the Future of Driving with MG ONE at MG Gateway Cebu

MG Gateway simultaneously groundbreaks a brand new showroom and launches the recent model of the European-branded compact crossover SUV, MG ONE, in Pedro D. Calomarde St., Gorordo Ave., Cebu City.

The Cebu-based automobile dealer’s new showroom sports a contemporary aesthetic with wide space and fair lighting enough to give the model cars an enticing look. It is also the only showroom in Cebu that allows a free test drive.

“We are the primary automotive dealer group in the Philippines, and actually, our presence is felt nationwide. We have the experience, and we commit because of our very good deals and quality service,” said Michael Goho, Executive Vice President of Gateway Group, in an interview with CDN Digital.

Goho also added that their main focus is customer satisfaction, and even with expansive experience in automotive dealerships, they continue to be hands-on with the business.

On top of the successful groundbreaking of the showroom, MG Gateway also unveiled one of today’s advanced travel vehicles, the MG ONE. This compact crossover SUV-type 5-seater is equipped with modern technology by Brit Dynamic.

This revolutionary model is ideal for families living in the city who love to travel to rural areas. It features dynamic muscular exteriors, spacious and technologically furnished interiors, and an unconventional safety system.

Sleek and Muscular Exteriors



The MG ONE boasts a muscular and youthful appearance with a bold grille and sharp LED headlights paired with 3-bar LED daytime running lamps. It also features a stylish two-tone panoramic sunroof and a set of sporty alloy 18 and 19-inch wheels. The automobile’s prominent rear hauches and cladding extending the wheel’s arches also exude a sleek and dynamic look.

Convenience-serving Interiors

The newly launched European-branded model flaunts a spacious and modern leg space and headroom made up of premium-quality materials. A 7-inch digital screen sits on its dashboard, allowing convenient real-time drive information and easy audio and lighting operation with its readable texting. Its two-toned electric seats also maximize flexibility with a 60:40 folding capacity, and its roomy back trunk can carry up to 1120 liters.

Smooth Performance

The MG ONE, powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine with CVT transmission, can master the roads with up to 181 horsepower. Capable of smooth driving at 0–100 kmph in around 8.8 seconds, it is light when driven at low speeds and stable at high speeds.

Top-notch Safety System

While the MG ONE has a variety of safety features, including automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and six airbags, it is also equipped with the MG Pilot, an advanced driver assistance system. This technology operates day and night and scans roads ahead and the vehicle’s surroundings for possible collisions with other cars, bicycles, pedestrians, and even large animals.

Experience high-tech driving with the brand new MG ONE, available at the MG Gateway – Gorordo branch. For inquiries and test drive booking appointments, you can reach out to MG Gateway’s official Facebook page.

