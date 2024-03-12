Girl who claimed she was ‘abducted’ tried to commit suicide

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – A 17-year-old girl, who earlier claimed that she was abducted by two men, tried to end her life Monday night.

Luckily, family members were able to prevent her from killing herself, according to Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO).

With this, Torres is urging teenagers to always talk to their parents and seek permission before leaving their homes to avoid problems.

“Mananghid gyud ta ug tarong sa atong mga lakaw, usa pa ana wala tay angay kahadlokan kung tinarong atong lakaw. Unya dili ta mag-post ug istorya kay maka-panic man gud sa mga tawo,” he said.

ALSO READ: Another alleged abduction in Lapu-Lapu reported

Girl ‘abducted’

According to Torres, the girl’s stepmother sought help from law enforcers on social media after she went missing on Saturday, March 9.

When she came home on Monday, March 11, the girl, who is from Olang Island, told her stepmother that she was abducted by two men who were riding a tricycle.

ALSO READ: Mandaue police rescue girl who was kidnapped, placed inside suitcase

She said that she was brought to a cemetery and her abductors started to touch her private parts as they also performed lewd acts.

The girl, according to Torres, claimed that concerned citizens helped her after they found her with her hands tied and with a tape on her mouth.

CCTV recording

During their investigation, police found that the girl’s claims were fabricated. The outcome of the police investigation also forced the girl to admit her lies.

ALSO READ: Lapu-Lapu police share tips: Don’t accept rides from strangers to avoid being kidnapped, abducted

“Naghimo-himo siya ug istorya kay mahadlok siya nga makasab-an sa iyang step-mother kay maldita daw kaayo to,” Torres said.

Police learned that the girl went to her boyfriend’s home in Cordova town on Saturday and stayed there.

Torres said they found CCTV recordings which captured the girl as she was taking a ‘habal-habal’ ride to the Sta. Rosa Port, where passengers take pump boat rides to cross to mainland Lapu-Lapu City.

“Naa sad tay CCTV nga kagahapon, niabot gyud siya sa Olango,” the LCPO spokesperson added.

Torres said that the girl tried to commit suicide Monday night after she learned that the social media post of her stepmother has gone viral.

——

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya hotline at 0939-936-5433.

Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya is a 24-hours, seven-days a week call-based hotline for individuals with mental health concerns, mainly those who are in crisis and at risk of suicide.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP