Lapu-Lapu police share tips: Don’t accept rides from strangers to avoid being kidnapped, abducted

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) has shared tips on how to protect yourself from being kidnapped.

Earlier, the LCPO recorded two incidents of alleged abduction.

One of which happened on July 13, where four minors were involved in a foiled abduction in Barangay Bankal, and another one on July 27, where a 19-year-old victim alleged that he was kidnapped in Sitio Matumbo, Barangay Pusok, and brought by the suspects in Mandaue City using a black van.

Lapu-Lapu police: How not to be kidnapped

Due to this, the LCPO advised the public not to accept rides offered by strangers.

“Once you get into a stranger’s car, you are at their mercy. They could either incapacitate you or hold you hostage and you might not have an opportunity to defend yourself,” LCPO said in a statement.

LCPO also advised the public to secure their homes to avoid being attacked by kidnappers, let someone know where they’re going, and tell their children to never talk to strangers.

“If you must meet a new acquaintance, make sure someone knows where you’re going and who you’re meeting. Leave word with a family member or friend about where you’re headed and if possible,” the statement added.

LCPO will also visit different schools to conduct information dissemination on this.

Info awareness in schools

“Ato nang ipaapil during pulong-pulong sa mga eskwalahan kay apil mang ang WCPD sa mga eskwelahan, apil nila sa module sa DepEd, gi-advise nato ang WCPD nga ipaapil na,” Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, chief of the City Investigation Detection and Management Unit (CIDMU) of LCPO, said.

(We will include this in our meetings in schools because the WCPD [Women Children Protection Desk] is included in schools, they are included in the module of the DepEd, we advised them to include the WCPD.)

Torres said that children should also avoid talking to strangers on social media.

He also advised parents to closely monitor their children.

