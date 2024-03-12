Gitaruelas gears up for big international races after ruling Tops 109k race 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuana elite cyclist Lovely Gitaruelas’ superb performance in the recent Ride for Tops Challenge 002 was one of her acid tests to determine if she’s ready for bigger and tougher races this year.

Gitaruelas was crowned the “Queen of Tops/Queen of the Mountain” in the race held last Sunday, March 10.

The entire race covered a grueling 109-kilometer distance that had an estimated elevation of 2,000 meters.

It traversed highland roads in Barangay Uling in Naga City, Toledo City, Balamban town, and the Transcentral Highway in Cebu City, which finished at the famous Tops overlook.

For Gitaruelas, it was an important win since she considered it as part of her training for bigger races this year.

“Very important kaayo ni na race for me because it’s part of my base training. Bag-o pako nakabalik ug bike due to my injury from the last race sa Manila, plus I’m also trying to get used to my new set up sa bike,” said Gitaruelas.

According to Gitaruelas, she is planning to join three major races this year. In April, she is planning to compete in the Tour of Clark.

In May, she will vie in the 160k RHB Lekas Highway Ride and the 160k Melaka International Tourism Endurance in Malaysia.

“Basta Transcentral Highway (TCH) ang duwa, I expect 100% lisud jud kaayo na na duwa because unlimited uphill plus the hot weather. Grabi kaayo kasakit physically and mentally. I’m so happy I got to wear the QOM polkadot jersey,” added Gitaruelas.

Her younger sister, Leslie, trailed her in second place. Gitaruelas said that they weren’t able to log in their official times of the race.

