Mayor Chan inspects construction of Pangan-an bridge

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan of Lapu-Lapu City led an ocular inspection for the construction of a bridge linking the islet barangay of Pangan-an to mainland Olango Island.

Accompanied by representatives from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), City Engineering Office, Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), City Planning and Development Office, and staff from Lapu-Lapu City Lone District Rep. Cindi King-Chan’s office, Mayor Chan assessed the site.

The purpose of the bridge is to provide convenient access for Pangan-an residents to mainland Olango Island, particularly for students commuting to schools there.

READ: Bridge connecting Olango and Pangan-an will soon rise in Lapu-Lapu City

Currently, residents of Pangan-an have to wait for low tide to cross to mainland Olango Island or take a pump boat during high tide, which poses risks, especially for students.

A boardwalk will also be constructed along the bridge to allow pump boats or motor bancas to pass underneath.

Last year, the city government, through Congresswoman Chan’s office, allocated P50 million for Phase 1 of the project, with an additional P63 million earmarked for Phase 2 this year.

The project is expected to stimulate investment on the island, particularly in the tourism sector.

ALSO READ

18 tourists stranded while on island hopping off Mactan Island, rescued

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP