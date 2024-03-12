1,537 individuals displaced in Looc fire

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Around 444 families, comprising 1,537 individuals, were displaced by a massive fire that struck two sitios in Barangay Looc, Mandaue City, on Tuesday afternoon, March 12th.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Mandaue City, the fire originated at the residence of Elisita Dinauanao and quickly spread to approximately 333 neighboring houses.

The affected areas include sitios Bantayan sa Hari and Under the Bridge, with the majority of the damage concentrated in Sitio Under the Bridge. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties or injuries.

Property damage resulting from the fire is estimated at P1.2 million. The fire alarm was initially reported at 12:08 p.m., escalating to a third alarm by 12:22 p.m.

The blaze was doused at 2:16 p.m. The BFP is conducting a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Barangay Captain Kevin Flores Cabahug stated that the number of affected families has been documented by the City Social Welfare and Services (CSWS) and will be verified the following morning.

Cabahug emphasized the necessity of validation due to instances of individuals falsely claiming assistance.

He further announced plans to declare a state of calamity in the barangay during a special session on Wednesday, March 13th, in order to utilize the barangay’s quick response fund.

In the meantime, the CSWS is providing meals to the fire victims and distributing relief kits.

After an initial three-day period, the barangay will assume responsibility for providing meals to the affected individuals.

Cabahug also said they have yet to determine if the barangay can offer financial assistance, but the city government will likely provide financial aid.

Homeowners stand to receive P10,000 in assistance, while renters and sharers will be eligible for P5,000.

Currently, fire victims are being accommodated at the barangay’s gymnasium.

