Bridge connecting Olango and Pangan-an will soon rise in Lapu-Lapu City

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — A bridge connecting Olango Island to Barangay Pangan-an will soon rise in Lapu-Lapu City.

This is after the office of Lapu-Lapu City Lone District Representative Cindi King-Chan initially allocated P60 million for Phase 1 of the proposed Olango-Pangan-an Bridge.

The project’s value is estimated at P300 million.

The bridge will establish a vital link between the small island of Barangay Pangan-an and Olango island, connecting through Barangay Sabang in the south.

However, as per the proposal, access to the Olango-Pangan-an Bridge will only be limited to hikers, joggers, and bikers.

This was done to prioritize environmental conservation by avoiding disturbance to domestic animals and birds in the nearby sanctuary.

The construction plans of the project were outlined in City Council Resolution No. 16-0521-2022, which received approval in October 2022.

“The Pangan-an-Sabang Bridge holds immense significance as it reflects the current administration’s commitment to connecting people and communities in Lapu-Lapu City, ensuring equitable access to government services,” the resolution reads.

According to Engr. Perla Amar, head of the City Engineering’s Office, said that they are conducting an ongoing evaluation of the shoreline area in Barangay Sabang to determine the optimal starting point of the bridge to Pangan-an.

The Olango-Pangan-an Bridge will have a width of 3 meters and a length ranging from 2.3 to 2.8 kilometers. It will also feature shaded viewing decks placed at 500-meter intervals as indicated on its site development perspective.

To accommodate small boats, the bridge will be constructed approximately 2 meters above the water level.

On Tuesday, June 6, the city conducted a public consultation which was attended by the Congresswoman and Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, along with the members of the city council to discuss the construction of the bridge.

Residents also expressed their gratitude during the public consultation for the proposed Olango-Pangan-an Bridge and highlighted the significant benefits it would bring to their daily lives. /rcg

