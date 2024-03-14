Jalosjos family mibiya na sa opisina sa TAPE sa Q.C. human milabay ang 40 ka tuig

Tungod nga wa na ang programang Tahanang Pinakamasaya sa GMA 7, nibiya na pod ang Jalosjos family sa ilang opisina sa TAPE, Inc. sa may 79 Xavierville, Quezon City kung diin mao kini ang ilang opisina sa 40 na ka tuig.

Ang Facebook user nga si Brian Pena Cruz nipost sa signage sa TAPE sa iyang account nga may caption na, “BREAKING: After 40 years of staying in 79 Xavierville Avenue QC, production firm TAPE INC of the disgraced family of Jalosjoses vacated their offices and area after their noontime loser Tahanang Pinakamasaya cessated on air last week.

“Models of Manila on his Youtube live confirmed that the signage mark of TAPE in their gate suddenly disappeared and upon his looking, there’s one vehicle parked at the gate. Theres no trucks, no other cars being parked aside from the security guard securing the property,” matud pa sa iyang post.

Kung mahinumduman nato nga nanamilit ang TAPE sa publiko pinaagi sa ilang official statement niadtong Huwebes, Marso 7, para ipahibawo nga di na sila moair sa GMA 7 sugod sa Marso 8, Biyernes.

Mao ni ang naa sa sud sa official statement gikan sa pamilya nga mga Jalosjos.

“It is with a heavy heart that we inform our televieweres that our noontime show, ‘Tahanang Pinakamasaya’ on Kapuso network, GMA 7, will no longer be on air effective March 8, 2024.

“TAPE, Inc extends its profound gratitude to its home network, GMA 7, for a long and fruitful partnership. GMA 7’s kind consideration and understanding of the company’s unwanted circumstances have been instrumental in helping the company in this transition.

“Despite our best efforts to save the show, both parties have reached a mutual agreement to finally call off the show.

“To the loyal viewers, esteemed hosts, supportive advertisers, hardworking crew and dedicated employees who have been with us from the very beginning – from the longest running noontime show – Eat Bulaga to the present Tahanang PInakamasaya – our sincerest. ‘Thank you!” and optimistic – See you again.

“Maraming Salamat. God bless.”