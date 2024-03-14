6 Must-Have S&R Appliances for a Fun and Cool Summer

A home is incomplete without quality kitchenware, electric fans, and entertainment systems; S&R has got you covered and more. At S&R Membership Shopping, bargain hunters can enjoy the Members’ Fest for the whole month of March! Upgrade your home living with 50% off discounts and Buy 1 Take 1 deals on much-needed electronics and appliances.

Running from March 1 to March 31, don’t miss out on these six discounted electronics and appliances from S&R Members’ Fest.

Blakk 16″ Electric Stand Fan

Beat the heat with Blakk’s new 16-inch electric stand fan, perfect for the living room and bedroom during a hot summer day. With this Buy 1 Take 1 deal, at P2,395, you can take home two for the price of one; place anywhere in your home for a cooler summer!

Tylr Portable Automatic Ice Maker

Drinks always taste better when they’re cold, and the best ice maker is a portable one. Refresh yourself and your family with the Tylr Portable Automatic Ice Maker. For P7,995, indulge in cold juices and sodas anytime, anywhere.

Baumann Living 3-in-1 Sandwich Maker

Waffles and sandwiches are our favorite snacks for a reason, and this sandwich maker lets you make them in just one appliance. Using three easy-to-clean non-stick plates, you can cook your waffles, press your sandwiches for that melted cheese, and even grill your favorite meats; make snack time the best time with the Baumann Living 3-in-1 Sandwich Maker, available for P1,695 at S&R Members’ Fest.

Odette 4-Slice Bread Toaster

The toasters you see on television are available at S&R Members’ Fest. Odette’s 4-Slice Bread Toaster can help satisfy your late-night cravings or early-morning breakfasts. Not to mention, it is fun and easy to use. For only P2,995, this retro toaster is the cherry on top of your kitchen.

Kuchenluxe Turbo Broiler

The Kuchenluxe Turbo Broiler cooks your favorite meats and vegetables three to five times faster than a traditional oven, making it a must-have for homeowners looking to try new quality kitchenware. With this Buy 1 Take 1 Deal, you can even share one with a friend; available for P2,945 at S&R Members’ Fest!

JBL Boombox 2 Portable Speaker

Homelife is incomplete without some background tunes to jam to every once in a while. Whether it’s a family gathering, a long cleaning session, or just lounging around, color your day with the JBL Boombox 2 Portable Speaker, now discounted and available for P13,999!

Become a member and upgrade your home today at S&R Membership Shopping, located at Ouano Avenue, corner of E.O., Perez St., Subangdaku, Mandaue City!

Visit the official S&R Membership Shopping Facebook page for updates on your favorite deals and discounts.

