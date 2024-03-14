Plaza Independencia: Rama plans to rubberize park, make more family-friendly
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama plans to make Plaza Independencia more family friendly as he envisions more changes to make this dream a reality.
These included having the inside of the Plaza Independencia being rubberized, having more plants inside to make it also more environment-friendly and to have facilities for families to barbecue and to camp.
In a report from Cebu City News and Information, the mayor’s proposal was discussed during a walkthrough on March 12, attended by department heads from City Hall.
‘Singapore-like with Melbourne features’
Rama’s plan for the Plaza Independencia came about after he saw a similar setup in Melbourne, Australia, where a section of the plaza provides facilities for barbecues and camping, drawing in families.
