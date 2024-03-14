Netizens share thoughts on controversial resort in Bohol’s Chocolate Hills

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Just May of last year, Bohol Island was named as the Philippines’ first UNESCO Global Geopark.

With the thriving agriculture and fishery industry on the island, it is no surprise that this tiny island in Central Visayas will somehow make its mark on the bigger league.

Bohol has been the home of, not just one, but many beautiful natural formations and beauty.

But what comes to your mind when you think about the province of Bohol?

Most would always say the world’s famous “Chocolate Hills” right?

Let’s have a short refresher on what the Chocolate Hills are.

According to Unesco, “These were the uplift of coral deposits and the result of the action of rainwater and erosion.”

The hills are scattered throughout the towns of Carmen, Batuan, and Sagbayan.

Just recently, the famous tourist spot was a topic for conversation online. But it wasn’t because of its beauty. It’s because of a resort that built between the hills.

Netizens were furious and dismayed knowing that the resort can alter the natural beauty of the Chocolate Hills.

CDN Digital took this issue to Facebook to hear what netizens think about the issue.

Here are some of the answers from the netizens:

While others are wondering how the resort was allowed to be built in the area, others are also saying this could not have been done with the local government’s knowledge.

Thus, people are still waiting for the next move about this new “installation” in one of the world’s most visited hills.

And just a short reminder from Unesco, “It has been declared the country’s 3rd National Geological Monument on June 18, 1988, in recognition of its scientific value and geomorphic uniqueness.”

The Governor of Bohol, Erico Aumentado, has since released a statement on this issue.

He asks the DENR to revisit and revise its existing policy regarding the development of infrastructure within the Chocolate Hills area.

What are your thoughts about this?