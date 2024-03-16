Call center agent injured in attempt to snatch her bag in Brgy. Mabolo 

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A female call center agent sustained a small abrasion on her wrist after she resisted an attempted to snatch her bag by two men who were on a motorcycle.

The incident happened early on Saturday morning as she was walking along S. Cabahug Street in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City, Mabolo police said in a report.

According to the police report, the woman came from work and was on her way home at around 5:20 a.m. when she was tailed by the motorcycle tandem.

Mabolo police said that the backrider tried to snatch her bag but she resisted.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) recordings of a nearby establishment showed that the woman was briefly dragged behind the motorcycle before she fell on the ground.

Immediately after the incident happened, the victim visited the Mabolo Police Station to report the snatching attempt.

As of this writing, Mabolo police continue to gather evidence to identify the motorcycle riders.

