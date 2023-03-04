Police catch fleeing ‘robber,’ who held up 2 call center agents; look for 2 cohorts who escaped

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mabolo police continue to look for the two men, who were the alleged cohorts of an arrested suspect and were responsible for robbing two female call center agents along J Luna Avenue, Cebu Business Park in Barangay Luz in Cebu City at past 2 a.m. on Friday, March 3.

Police Major Eraño Regidor, chief of Mabolo Police Station, identified the arrested suspect as Joryle Baguio, 20, a resident of Barangay Luz, Cebu City.

According to police investigation, at past 2 a.m. on Friday, March 3, Baguio and his two other friends, whom police believed came from a drinking spree, first robbed a woman identified as Honey Lee Dela Peña, 23, of Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, and took her P500 cash.

Dela Peña was getting money from an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) at that time, while the three were already watching her withdrew money outside. When she was done, the suspects then approached her and took the P500 that she withdrew from the ATM machine.

The suspects, however, were still not contented with the money they got from their first victim, so they approached another woman along the area, Kristel Bullecer, 25, of Barangay Hipodromo, Cebu City, and took her phone worth P10,500.

According to Regidor, the suspects allegedly used a knife to threaten their victims.

Early morning robbery

“Anang orasa alas 2:40 sa kadlawon unya na report alas 3. Mao ng mga orasa kay mingaw bayang lugara diha. Katong usa padong mowithdraw sa ATM unya paggawas mao to giatangan, murag nakiramdam ra siya ba kay kanang lugara diha safety na kay compound sa Ayala ang mga gwardiya diha 24 oras,” Regidor said.

(At that time, 2:40 a.m. and the robbery was reported past 3 a.m. This is the time where in that place only a few people are around. One of the victims was about to withdraw money from the ATM and when she went outside, the suspects waited for her, the victim felt that that area was safe because it is in the Ayala compound and the guard there are on duty 24 hours.)

Bullecer immediately sought the help of the duty security guard nearby and the latter called the police.

The police responded and immediately went after Baguio, who was fleeing towards Cabantan Street in Barangay Luz, where they caught him and arrested him. Baguio remains locked up at the Mabolo Police Station detention cell, and he will be facing robbery charges to be filed next week.

Police recovered Bullecer’s phone from the suspect and P200 cash.

Upon checking, police found out that Baguio was fond of online sabong, and that there could be a chance that this also pushed him to rob his victims.

Baguio was a first time offender, Regidor said.

The Mabolo police chief, however, clarified that these two incidents were isolated cases, and that they were on top of the situation.

According to Regidor, even if the Cebu Business Park has duty guards 24/7, they will still realign their deployment of a mobile patrol car in the area following the incident.

Be vigilant

Regidor also reminded the public to be always cautious, especially of their surroundings.

“Magbinantayon lang ta ilabi na og kadlawong dako kay anang orasa kahibawo ta tigmingaw na siya ug tan-aw nimo mingaw kaayo ang area kung mahimo magpakuyog na lang gyud,” he said.

(We should always be vigilant especially in the early morning because it is at that hour where only a few people are around, and if you feel that you are the only one around in the area if possible let somebody accompany you there.)

“Dili maginusara unya likayan nato nga moagi ta sa mangitngit nga lugar sama anang way mga suga, unya atong isiguro kung naa tay kuhaon, for example, magwithdraw ta i-ensure nato kanang establishment naay security guard,” he added.

(We should avoid being alone when we pass through a dark area like those areas which are not lighted, and we should make sure if we have to get something, for example, we will withdraw, make sure that the establishment (where you will withdraw money from) has a security guard.)

ALSO READ

Police identify suspect in San Fernando robbery

Police trying to unmask, catch teeners, who robbed commuter in Kamagayan

Cops nab suspects in gasoline station heist

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP