Rapper Range999 to face frustrated murder, illegal possession gun raps for shooting foreigner in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu-based rapper Jed Andrew Salera, popularly known as Range999, will be facing cases of frustrated murder and possession of an unlicensed gun after getting involved in a bloody shooting last Sunday, March 17, 2024.

Authorities from the Mabolo Police Station on Monday, Mar. 18, are preparing to file complaints on frustrated murder and illegal possession of firearms against Salera.

The rapper was accused of shooting a foreigner, identified as Michael George Richey, in a bar located inside a hotel compound in uptown Cebu City on Sunday.

Police ruled grudge as Salera’s motive in shooting Richey.

As of Monday, Richey was still confined in a hospital, said Police Major Romeo Caacoy, chief at the Mabolo Police Station.

Range999 admits shooting

Based on initial reports from investigators, the shooting took place outside a popular bar within a hotel compound in Brgy. Lahug, Cebu City around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

It stemmed from a commotion inside the bar, with the bouncers pacifying and escorting those involved outside, including Richey.

The rapper admitted to shooting the foreigner, claiming he did it since the latter had been disrespectful to his female friends who were inside the establishment.

Salera accused Richey of ignoring his warning when the latter touched their butts.

However, police debunked Salera’s claims that he was inside shortly before shooting Richey.

They pointed to surveillance footage showing the suspect entering the hotel compound on board a blue-colored sports utility vehicle (SUV).

Salera’s vehicle slowed down when it approached the crowd of bargoers. A few moments later, Richey can be seen walking towards the driver’s side of the SUV then right after the door opened, fell to the pavement.

After the shooting incident, Salera hurriedly left and hid at his manager’s house in Sunshine Valley in Brgy. Quit Pardo, Cebu City.

Salera was arrested by the police four hours later or at around 11 a.m. based on claims by witnesses that he was the one who shot Richey.

Caacoy said they recovered a .45 caliber pistol with live ammunition and two empty shells at the crime scene. / with reports from Futch Anthony Inso

