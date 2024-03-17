Rapper arrested, foreigner wounded in Cebu City hotel shooting

By: by Paul Lauro - CDN Correspondent | March 17,2024 - 11:08 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A rapper-singer was arrested while a foreigner got wounded in a nearly fatal shooting that took place inside a hotel compound in the uptown area here on early Sunday morning, March 17.

Police in Mabolo confirmed a shooting alarm in front of a popular bar inside a hotel compound in Brgy. Lahug, Cebu City.

It involved a foreign national and a Cebu-based rapper and singer.

The victim was identified as Michael George Richey. The suspect was identified as Jed Andrew Salera, a Cebu-based rapper and singer who goes by the professional name “Range 999”.

He was eventually arrested by responding police officers a few hours later in Sunshine Valley, Brgy. Quiot Pardo in Cebu City.

The crime reportedly took place outside a bar around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Based on surveillance footages, the gunman entered the compound on board a blue-colored sports utility vehicle (SUV).

When the SUV slowed down in front of the bar, the victim was seen approaching the driver side.

However, as soon as the driver opened the door, Richey quickly fell to the pavement.

The foreigner sustained gunshot wounds around his shoulders. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

Salera was arrested approximately four hours later after police gathered details from witnesses and the victim’s companions at that time. /clorenciana

