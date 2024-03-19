Admin cases filed vs cop in sex video blackmail case

MANILA, Philippines — The police colonel accused of using a recording of their intimate encounter to blackmail a woman with whom he had an illicit relationship is now under administrative charges, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

PNP Spokesperson Colonel Jean Fajardo said the police official was immediately relieved from his post last July 2023.

“The concerned PNP officer was relieved in July 2023 and is in the custody of the Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit of Camp Crame,” Fajardo said in a press briefing on Monday.

“We also lodged an admin case against him, separate from the criminal case he is facing,” she added.

Fajardo, however, did not give further details on the administrative charges filed against the police officer, who is currently facing a string of criminal complaints before the Quezon City Prosecutors’ Office for violating Republic Act (RA) 9262, the Anti-Violence against Women and their Children Law; RA 9995, the Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act; RA 11313, the Safe Spaces Law; RA 10173, the Data Privacy Act; RA 10175, the Cybercrime Prevention Law.

A previous report revealed that he also faces complaints of grave coercion, intrigue against honor, and unjust vexation.

In her complaint, the victim said she met the police officer online after the latter sent a friend request on Facebook in December 2020. During their meetups, the respondent reportedly recorded their sexual encounter without consent and showed her the video “for fun.”

The officer purportedly used the recording to borrow hundreds of thousands of money. The case is currently under preliminary investigation.

RELATED STORIES

Police colonel faces criminal raps for blackmail using sex video

Man, 19, accused of offering and selling sex videos, nabbed in Cebu City

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP