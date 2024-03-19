Cebuano weightlifter Ceniza vows to give all to qualify for Olympics

CEBU CITY, Philippines — University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters’ ace weightlifter John Febuar Ceniza vows to give his best to qualify for the Paris Olympics scheduled later this year.

Ceniza is one of the two Cebuano weightlifters, the other, Elreen Ando, who are eyeing a spot for the Philippine team in the upcoming Olympics slated in July.

The 26-year-old Ceniza, a student-athlete of the UC Webmasters, also eyes the 2024 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Cup in Phuket, Thailand which is scheduled from April 2 to 11.

READ: Ceniza guns for Paris Olympics slot in last remaining qualifiers in Thailand

The Thailand tilt is the most crucial competition he and Ando will be joining as this serves as the final Olympic qualifiers.

Paris Olympics

Despite his promise to give his best, Ceniza can’t deny the pressure he feels right now heading into the competition.

“Oo pressure kaayo kada competition samot na karun last qualifying for olympics na,” said Ceniza.

“Kinahanglan jud ug dicipline sa kaugalingon ug buhaton tanan para sa training. Confident ko gamay pero buhaton tanan nako makaya para maka qualify sa olympics,” he added.

READ: Cebuano weightlifter Ceniza reflects on Asiad ‘mistakes’: I’ll do better next time

Many are setting their eyes on Ceniza as he is one of the Filipinos who have a great chance to qualify for the Olympics. He is currently ranked No. 6 in his division, the 61-kilograms.

Unwavering support

Only the top 10 weightlifters in his division are given the chance to compete in the Olympics.

Rallying behind Ceniza’s bid to qualify for the Olympics is his alma mater— UC, whom he is very thankful for its unwavering support.

READ: Cebuano weightlifter Ceniza wins silver in Qatar Grand Prix

“Pasalamat kaayo ko sa UC kay gihatagan ko nilag allowance during competitions. Salamat kaayo sa ilahang support nako during competitions. Hinaot magpadayon gihapon hangtod sa last qualifying ug sa Olympics if mo succeed ko,” Ceniza said.

Ceniza also thanked his coach, Christopher Bureros who has been on his side during training and competition. Bureros is also the weightlifting coach of the Webmasters.

Currently, six Filipino athletes have officially qualified for the Olympics. They are EJ Obiena, Carlos Yulo, Aleah Finnegan, Eumir Marcial, Nesthy Petecio, and Aira Villegas.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP