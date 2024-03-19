Washing machine thief arrested in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 24-year-old man was arrested for stealing and then returning a washing machine in Brgy. Kinasang-an Pardo, Cebu City on Tuesday, Mar. 19.

The suspect, identified as Jason Pepito, was caught by barangay tanods (village peacekeepers in English) on Tuesday dawn while he was putting back the washing machine he stole, believing it no longer worked.

Police in Inayawan Police Station also confirmed that the washing machine thief was a notorious robber in the village.

The crime took place around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, inside the house of a certain Nhiel Patrick Surbito in Sitio Villa Buena, Brgy. Kinasang-an Pardo.

According to the police report, the Surbito family was awoken by a loud commotion at past 1 a.m. and went to check out the source of the noise.

However, Surbito said they were surprised to see that their washing machine was gone. He and his wife, Ronna Jane Delos Reyes Fernan, then reported the incident to the barangay tanods.

A few minutes later, the tanods found clothes dumped along the street, which the victim confirmed was theirs and had been placed inside the stolen washing machine.

Shortly after Surbito and the tanods spotted the clothes lying on the road, the owner of the washing machine noticed a man struggling and carrying a huge object nearby.

“Paglingi nako, washing machine man iyahang gidala. Nakabantay sad ang mga tanod unya akoa man gyud tong washing machine,” the victim said.

The tanods immediately pursued and arrested the thief , who later claimed he planned to return the washing machine when he discovered it to be broken.

Surbito, on the other hand, doubted the thief’s statements, adding that they just bought the appliance three months ago and it was in good working condition.

Pepito is currently detained in the Inayawan Police Station.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the washing machine thief asked the victims to forgive him and said that they are willing to pay for the stolen unit as a settlement.

