Ceniza guns for Paris Olympics slot in last remaining qualifiers in Thailand 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano John Febuar Ceniza is among the four weightlifters who will attempt to qualify for the Paris Olympics through the last remaining qualifiers in Thailand in April.

The 26-year-old Cebu City native is gunning for the Paris Olympics. If he is fortunate, he will be the second Cebuano weightlifter in history to compete in the Olympics’ weightlifting tournament.

But first, he must perform at his best in the 2024 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Cup in Phuket, Thailand that is scheduled from April 2 to 11.

The IWF World Cup is the most crucial competition for Ceniza as it serves as the final Olympic qualifier for the Paris Olympics later this year.

Ceniza is currently ranked No. 6 in the men’s 61-kilogram division, which gives him a good chance to qualify for the Olympics.

The top 10 weightlifters in each category of the Olympic qualifiers will qualify for the Paris Olympics, depending on the NOC and the Continent’s available quotes.

One of Ceniza’s coaches, Ramon Solis of the Samahang Weightlifters ng Pilipinas (SWP), told CDN Digital that they’re doubling their efforts in training the Cebuano weightlifter before heading to Thailand.

“Confident mi makuha gyud si Febuar sa Olympics base sa iyahang current rankings karon,” said Solis.

“Pero wala pa mi sure kung andam na siya karon kay wala pa niya makuha iyahang SEA Games record sa Cambodia tungod sa iyahang injury sa right niya nga paa.”

Last year, Ceniza bagged two silver medals in two separate meets, the SEA Games in Cambodia and the Qatar Cup IWF Grand Prix.

He lifted a total of 298kgs in Qatar, two kilograms shy of his personal record.

Besides Ceniza, Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz, who skipped the 2024 Asian Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, will also compete in Thailand.

Rosegie Ramos and Vanessa Sarno will also compete there.

Ceniza, along with fellow national team members, are currently in Manila training for the last remaining Olympic qualifiers.

