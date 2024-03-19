Dumanjug police recommend filing of case vs Patiño, Tabar

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Dumanjug Police Station recommends to their higher headquarters the filing of appropriate complaints against two anchors of Brigada News FM Cebu who interviewed a 4-year-old rape victim on March 13, 2024.

The said interview, conducted by the FM station’s anchors Lawyer Juril Patiño and Dennes Tabar, received negative comments and was criticized by several media organizations and agencies, such as the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP), Cebu Federation of Beat Journalists (CFBJ), Kapisanan ng mga Brodkasters ng Pilipinas (KBP) Cebu Chapter, Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Cebu City Chapter, and even the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-7.

During the interview in their Tira Brigada Program, the child victim was made to recount the traumatic experience, which might have only added to her distress and hindered her healing process.

In a statement issued by Police Captain Jan Ace Elcid Pascua Layug, officer-in-charge of Dumanjug Police Station, he recommended the filing of a complaint against the persons involved in conducting the interview, if the evidence warrants, given the best interest of the child under Republic Act No. 7610 or the “Child Abuse Law.”

They clarified that the interview was not consented to and was conducted without the prior approval of the Dumanjug Police Station.

“On the morning of March 13, 2023, a field reporter of a local radio station in Cebu proceeded to the victim’s residence and facilitated the interview conducted by their anchors with the minor victim and her mother. The said interview was also aired live on the local station’s social media account. The said interview was not consented to and was conducted without the prior approval from the Dumanjug MPS,” the statement reads.

The child was still inside the police station when the interview was being conducted. The anchors connected with her via phone through one of the station’s field reporters, Jonalyn Jumabis.

After the interview, the minor victim and her mother reported back to the police station to turn over the medical/psychological examination result and to further review the prepared documents for the filing of formal criminal complaints against the suspect, who was identified as the uncle of the victim.

“Upon knowing that the victim’s mother entertained a radio interview about the incident, the WCPD investigator again reminded the former to protect the confidential nature of the case and to refrain from entertaining any more media interviews,” it added.

Aside from Patiño and Tabar, they also recommended the filing of a complaint against the victim’s aunt who discreetly and without the consent of the police recorded the interview by the Women and Child Protection Desk (WCPD) to the victim.

The recording was sent by the aunt to the victim’s older sister, who posted it on Facebook, which was later deleted.

The alleged rape was committed on March 8, 2024, Friday. However, it was only discovered by the victim’s mother on March 10, 2024, Sunday, which they immediately reported to the police.

