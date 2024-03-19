Ex-convict kills another in Brgy. Toong, Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Policemen in Cebu City are pursing an ex-convict, who fatally shot another ex-convict in Sitio Lower Badiang in the mountain barangay of Toong, on Monday morning, March 18.

The suspect was identified as Judie Bacalso, a resident of Sitio Bu-ad in the same barangay.

His alleged victim was identified as Christopher Plarisan, a 33-year-old resident of Sitio Lower Badiang.

According to Labangon police, the two argued on Sunday which led to a fistfight while they were in a cockpit.

Police said that the fistfight was halted after people in the area intervened.

Early morning on Monday, Bacalso allegedly went to Plarisan’s place and shot him on the forehead as he was standing outside of his home.

Labangon police said that Plarisan was immediately killed.

During the investigation, police learned that the two were recently released from jail. Plarisan was jailed for murder and rape while Bacalso was detained for frustrated murder.

