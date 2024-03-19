Hotel shooting: Foreigner dies; murder charge to be filed vs Range999

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Range999, the Cebu-based rapper jailed for shooting a foreigner outside a popular bar in Cebu City last Sunday, will be facing murder charge after the victim died – three days since the crime occurred.

Police Major Romeo Caacoy, chief of the Mabolo Police Station, confirmed to CDN Digital that the victim, identified as Michael George Richey, died on Tuesday afternoon, March 19.

Range999, whose real name is Jed Andrew Salera, has admitted to shooting Richey, who he said was disrespectful to his female friends.

The American national sustained serious gunshot wounds on his shoulder blades. He has been confined in a private hospital until he succumbed around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

As a result, the police will be charging Range999 with murder instead of frustrated murder.

They initially planned to lodge complaints on frustrated murder following the crime.

Salera will also face a case for the illegal possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Police ruled personal grudge as Salera’s motive in gunning down Richey.

