Pastor Apollo Quiboloy: Senate Committee issues order to arrest, detain him

MANILA, Philippines — An order has been issued to arrest and detain Pastor Apollo Quiboloy at the Senate following his continued refusal to face the chamber’s investigation of his alleged crimes.

This was issued by the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality, which is led by Sen. Risa Hontiveros and was signed by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri on Tuesday, March 19.

According to a one-page document released by Zubiri’s office, Quiboloy was “ordered arrested “and detained at the Office of the Sergeant-At-Arms until such time that he will appear and testify in the Committee, or otherwise purges himself of that contempt.”

“The Sergeant-At-Arms is hereby directed to carry out and implement this Order and make a return hereof within 24 hours from its enforcement,” the document further states.

In a statement, Zubiri explained that signing the arrest order against Quiboloy was “ministerial” for him following the rules of the Senate and the rules governing inquiries in aid of legislation.

“We are signing the order to protect our committee system, to preserve the Senate’s power of inquiry with process to enforce it,” he stressed.

“Should the witness appear during the next hearing and purge himself of contempt, there will be no need to order his arrest.”

Zubiri reiterated that the purpose of the arrest order was “not to punish but to make the inquiry potent and compelling.”

Quiboloy and his Kingdom of Jesus Christ church have been the subjects of the Senate probe following allegations of sexual abuse, human trafficking, forced labor and other human rights violations.

Before ordering the arrest and detention of the sect leader, Hontiveros’ panel issued a show-cause order to Quiboloy so he could explain why he should not be arrested even after his repeated failure to appear during its public hearings.

Zubiri maintained that the case involving Quiboloy is a “committee matter.”

“Therefore, it is the committee which should determine the sufficiency of Pastor Quiboloy’s response to the show-cause Order,” he said, noting Hontiveros “found no merit in the explanation” given by Quiboloy thorough his counsel.

