Median age for marriage among PH women is 28, says PSA



CEBU CITY, Philippines — The median age for marriage in the Philippines falls between ages 28 to 30, according to the latest data posted by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The PSA said, as per Vital Statistics, that the median age for marriage in the Philippines among women in 2022 was 28 years old. For men, it was at 30 years old.

In 2021, the median age for marriage was 27 years old for women and 29 years old for men.

According to an officer from the Commission on Population and Development in Central Visayas (Popcom-7), the ages released by the PSA are the “responsible age” for marriage.

“This is very good kay responsible age na man gyud ni,” Maria Lourdes Garillos said.

(This is very good because this is a responsible age.)

‘Hidden dynamics’

However, Garillos pointed out that there might be some factors why some couples get married within that age.

“We are talking about getting legally married. Ang problem if there are hidden dynamics nga tingaleg nag live-in na ni sila nya what if naa nay mga anak or what if late lang naka decide nga mag minyo,” Garillos said.

(We are talking about getting legally married. The problem is if there are hidden dynamics that maybe they are living together and what if they have children or what if they decide to get married late.)

She added that this aspect “needs surveys” as well.

As of writing, the PSA has not yet released the full details of the survey, which might include the factors of why couples registered their marriage between 28 to 30 years old.

The only available data as of March 19 was the graphical version of the summary of the results.

Included in the results was also the number of registered marriages in the Philippines from 2020-2022.

In 2022, the PSA logged 449,428 registration; in 2021, the agency recorded 356,839. Lastly, in 2020, they recorded 240,775 registered marriages.

Moreover, the PSA said, as per the 2022 National Demographic and Health Survey, that the median age for women at first birth was 24 years old, where they surveyed respondents aged 25-49 years old.