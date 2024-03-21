Earth Hour, 5 Reasons to Participate

On March 23, from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM, everyone in the world is encouraged to turn off their lights and appliances. Dubbed Earth Hour, this global event started in Australia back in 2007 as a World Wildlife Fund (WWF) initiative. It might be easy to wave off Earth Hour as just 60 minutes of nothing, but over the years, it has become a promise to protect the planet even after the hour has long passed.

By participating, you can help ensure the benefits to the planet, and maybe even add some more.

Here are five reasons why you should participate in this hour-long call for stronger climate action and plastic pollution reduction.

Environmental Friendly Family Bonding

The older we get, the less time we can spend with family. Even a simple dinner becomes hard to commit to because of mismatched busy schedules. Earth Hour may be the perfect time to catch up with beloved family members, while still greatly reducing electrical power use, over a nice candle-lit meal.

Electronics-free Gaming

With the TV and computers off, it is the perfect way to reduce your screen time while also reducing your power consumption. It is also a perfect time to play those board and card games that have been on the shelf for a while. If the whole family is on it, Earth Hour becomes a fun, entertaining, and even environmentally friendly time.

Power Saving Stargazing

The more households that turn off their lights and lamps, the brighter the stars will look at night. Open a window, look up in the sky, and take Earth Hour as a chance to see just how beautiful everything around you can be if you take care of them.

Mutually Beneficial Exercise

An hour passes by quicker than you think, but this makes Earth Hour a chance to catch up on your workout program. Your personal health and the health of Mother Nature, can benefit from 60 minutes of no electric treadmills or bikes, just pure stretches and bodyweight training.

Budget-Friendly Campaigning

Protecting the planet is not free. Earth-friendly initiatives require manpower, resources, money, and time that not all Filipinos, especially young students, have on hand. But through the very simple act of turning off the lights during Earth Hour, you are already creating a much-needed awareness of the environmental benefits to enjoy should people combine their voices for Mother Nature. Keep the lights off for one whole hour, and you are already setting an example worth following for your family, friends, and even the rest of the world.

