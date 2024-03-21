Time to Shine: Make Your Mark for Earth Hour at SM Malls

Small actions can make a big difference. This year, SM Supermalls invites everyone to #GiveAnHourForEarth by joining millions around the world in the annual Global Lights Switch Off on March 23 from 8:30pm to 9:30pm.

Individuals can make a meaningful impact by dropping off recyclables at SM’s plastic waste collection booths in partnership with Friends of HOPE, or by disposing of e-waste responsibly at designated collection bins located at Cyberzone or information booths.

This 2024, SM marks 16 years of commitment in supporting the annual campaign initiated by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) since its inception in the Philippines in 2008. You can make your mark too by participating in various eco-friendly activities across SM malls. Mall-goers can enjoy a candlelit dinner at participating restaurants, explore Green Retail Finds at the SM Store, or indulge in gadget-free entertainment at board game cafes and arts and crafts hubs. Customers can also check out solar light solutions at ACE Hardware or glow up while they power down with beauty and wellness treats at Watsons. More exclusive Earth Hour deals await via SM Deals, SM Malls Online, and at an SM mall near you.

Through the collective efforts of SM Supermalls , its tenants and customers in supporting Earth Hour in 2023, SM malls saved 4825.61 kwH of energy, equivalent to CO2 emissions from charging 417,940 smartphones. Shoppers can make an impact and #GiveAnHourForEarth at SM malls, showcasing how raising awareness on the climate crisis can be a vibrant and enjoyable experience too.

