Man jailed for stealing items from school

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 26-year-old man landed in jail after being caught stealing from an elementary school in Barangay Langtad, Naga City, Cebu, early Wednesday morning, March 20, 2024.

The suspect was identified as Angelito Cudias Apeliano, 26, an unemployed resident of Barangay Pasil, Santander, Cebu.

In a phone interview with CDN Digital, Police Senior Master Sergeant Jake Catani, the investigator of the case, said that the suspect was spotted climbing the side concrete fence of the school by a member of the community around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

The community member promptly reported it to personnel at the Langtad Barangay Hall.

The barangay public safety officer (BPSO) on duty then called the Naga City Police Station, and officers were immediately deployed to respond to the incident in the barangay.

Upon their arrival, they caught the suspect outside the school with school-owned devices, including a laptop, a printer, and a Smart TV.

He was arrested while onboard a white motorcycle, and the items were recovered from him.

Catani revealed that during the investigation, they found out that the suspect had previous records of robbery.

On February 14 of this year, Apeliano was reportedly involved in a robbery in Talisay City.

A month later, he was involved in another robbery in Dumanjug.

As of this writing, the suspect is detained at the custodial facility of the Naga City Police Station pending the filing of appropriate charges against him. He will be facing charges of robbery.

