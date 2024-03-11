16-year-old ‘robbed’ schools in Olango Island

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody by the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) after he was identified as the one who robbed the principal’s office of Talima Elementary School in Barangay Talima, Olango Island, Lapu-Lapu City.

The incident was discovered around 7 a.m. on Monday, March 11, 2024, and reported to the police at 11:35 a.m.

The minor is a resident of Sitio Causwagan, Barangay Baring in Olango Island.

Based on the initial investigation, the minor entered the principal’s office through the ceiling by destroying the plywood.

Once inside, he took a laptop worth P46,262 and a cellular phone worth P10,000.

During the follow-up operation, the police took the minor into custody and recovered the stolen items from his possession.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson of LCPO, stated that the minor was also responsible for robbing other schools in Olango Island.

“Mao ni suspect sa mga kawat sa mga school sa Olango. At least nadakpan na jud. Ang kawat sa Tingo, sa Sabang ug kani latest gabie,” Torres said.

On Thursday, March 7, 2024, Sabang Elementary School was also robbed.

The suspected individual also destroyed a room’s ceiling to gain entry.

Stolen items included a robotics kit, two tablets, and wires worth P100,000.

The minor will be turned over to LLC Home Care Facility, while preparations are made to file robbery charges against him.

