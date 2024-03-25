Visita Iglesia 2024: Archdiocesan Shrine of Sta. Teresa de Avila in Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Churches naturally become the focal point of many people’s thoughts and plans as Holy Week draws near.

In Cebu, there are approximately 100 churches that people can visit if they wish to participate in one of the most commonly practiced traditions during Holy Week –the Visita Iglesia.

Visita Iglesia involves visiting and praying in at least seven different churches, typically done on Maundy Thursday going into Good Friday.

This Holy Week, CDN Digital has put together a list of seven churches in Cebu where people can seek moments of divine reflection and spiritual connection. Among them is the Archdiocesan Shrine of Sta. Teresa de Avila situated in Poblacion, Talisay City.

Eduard Alesna, the barangay captain of Poblacion and the President of the Parish Church Council (PCC), stated that Talisay had been regarded as the “land of prayer.”

This is because people even from neighboring municipalities visit the Archdiocesan Shrine of Sta. Teresa de Avila to pray. They consider the church as the “mother parish.”

Alesna shared that while there were already small churches in various areas of Talisay City, many residents still preferred to attend the Sta. Teresa de Avila Parish.

“Kini gud siya ‘Mother Parish’ ni unya karon ang tibuok Talisay duna na’y mga anak na parokya. Unya ang uban, murag dili kabiya ba, ari jud sila. Ari gyud ni sila manimba diri,” Alesna said.

(This one, this is the ‘Mother Parish’ and now of the whole Talisay, it has children that are parishes. And others, it seemed that they could not leave it, so they really come here.)

The Origin of Sta. Teresa de Avila Parish

The Archdiocesan Shrine of Sta. Teresa de Avila is a stunning Romanesque-style church nestled in the coastal barangay of Poblacion in Talisay City, located about twelve kilometers south of Cebu City.

The church stands next to Talisay City College, and nearby lies a significant historical site—the landing site of the 401st Division of the US 8th Army during World War II, which symbolized the liberation of Cebu Province from Japanese occupation.

Originally part of the San Nicolas Parish, like Pardo Church, the Sta. Teresa de Avila Church became a parish on August 16, 1836.

The construction started that same year and was completed in 1848. Despite damage during World War II, the church underwent restoration.

In 2004, it gained prominence as a pilgrimage site, leading to a Year of Grace declared from August 16, 2005, to October 15, 2006.

It was officially designated as an Archdiocesan Shrine during the 2007 fiesta celebration, offering pilgrims plenary indulgence on specific visitation days.

Features of Sta. Teresa de Avila Parish

Made of coral stones using the mamposteria technique, the Talisay Church showcases Romanesque and Graeco-Roman influences. It was inspired by a church in Cadiz, Spain, that features two bell towers with red-domed roofs flanking the entrance.

The left tower displays the Hapsburg family emblem, while the opposite tower boasts an open round window.

Above the facade, twin Doric columns support a porch overlooking the courtyard, adorned with significant symbols. A bas-relief inscription dating back to 1837 can be found on one of its posts.

According to Alesna, in addition to the church being considered the “mother parish,” people, especially those with vehicles, prefer to visit the Sta. Teresa Parish due to its spacious land area that can accommodate parking.

“Mo ari gyud pod sila diri gawas sad nga dako kaayo’g parkingan, kani gud yuta sa simbahan nga karaan dako man gyud kuno na,” he said.

(They would come here, aside from the bigger parking area, but the lot of the church is really that old.)

Moreover, the church offers various services, including baptism ceremonies held every Sunday after the 11:00 AM mass. Baptism registration and seminars start at 9:00 AM, with special arrangements available by appointment.

Confessionals are open on weekdays after the 5:00 PM mass and on weekends upon request following each mass. The parish office operates from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM daily.

Every October 15, the feast of patroness Saint Teresa of Avila is celebrated, coinciding with the Halad Inasal Festival organized by the city government.

How to get there?

To get to the Archdiocesan Shrine of Sta. Teresa de Avila in Talisay City from Cebu City, you have two options.

First, you can take a bus from Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) to Talisay City, which usually takes around 30 to 45 minutes, depending on traffic conditions.

Once you reach Talisay City, get off at any stopping area in Poblacion, Talisay City. From there, you can either walk or take a motorcycle to the Archdiocesan Shrine of Sta. Teresa de Avila.

Alternatively, you can go to the Cebu IT Park Modern PUJ Terminal and catch a Mango jeep bound for Talisay City.

This jeep will drop you off directly at the Archdiocesan Shrine of Sta. Teresa de Avila Church./with data from The Old Churches

