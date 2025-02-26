cdn mobile

Cash reward up for finding individuals responsible for stray dog arrow shooting

By: Futch Anthony Inso - CDN Digital Correspondent | February 26,2025 - 10:23 AM

Senator, mayor offer cash reward for arrest in stray dog arrow shooting

LOOK: The mayor of the local government of Murcia, Negros Occidental offers a P10,000 cash reward to those who can identify the person responsible in hurting a dog using an “Indian pana,” an improvised arrow. The dog, who was named TikTok, was already in a stable condition after it underwent an operation to remove the Indian pana. The dog also received a medication such as anti-tetanus, antibiotics, anti-inflammatory and pain relief medicine. | Bach Project PH

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Local and national officials have dangled cash rewards for any information leading to the arrest of the individuals who shot five arrows at a stray dog in Murcia town, Negros Occidental.

Murcia Mayor Gerry Rojas announced on Tuesday, Feb. 25, that he will add P10,000 to anyone who can identify the people behind ‘the cruel act.’

The mayor, in a statement on social media, also offered to provide legal services to persecute the perpetrators behind ’such act of abject cruelty, and cowardice against an innocent dog.’

Photos of a bleeding stray dog in need of medical help recently went viral on social media. The canine had been shot with five arrows near his neck and on his legs.

 

Bacolod-based non-profit group BACH Project PH, who rescued the distress dog named TikTok, said that the incident happened in Murcia, Negros Occidental.

READ

Cebu City as ‘pet-friendly’: Vet pushes advocacy for stray dogs

Cebu among top pet-friendly cities in Asia

Several concerned citizens also pledged financial rewards, amounting to a total of P65,000, to anyone who can identify the suspects, who may face violation of the Animal Welfare Act (Republic Act No. 8485).

Senator JV Ejercito also donated P15,000 to the cash reward pool,  BACH Project PH wrote in a separate post on social media.

 

Despite the ordeal, TikTok underwent a successful surgery, and he is now under close monitoring.

He had also been provided anti-tetanus shots, antibiotics, anti-inflammatory medicines, and pain relief.

Meanwhile, Rojas thanked BACH Project PH for quickly saving the dog.

Tiktok will also undergo laser therapy for the next seven days to help his wounds fully heal, the non-profit organization said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: animal cruelty, Cebu Daily News, dog, Murcia, Negros
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.