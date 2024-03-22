PH, Japan, US diplomats hold trilateral talks in Tokyo ahead of April 11 summit

MANILA, Philippines — The US Department of State confirmed that senior diplomats from the Philippines, Japan, and the US met in Tokyo before the trilateral leaders’ summit on April 11.

According to a statement by US Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller, Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell held discussions with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Okano Masataka and Philippine Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday.

READ: PH, Japan, US to hold first ever trilateral leaders’ summit on April 11

“Deputy Secretary Campbell, Vice Foreign Minister Okano, and Undersecretary Lazaro reiterated their collective commitment to maintaining peace and security in the Indo-Pacific, including in the South China Sea and East China Sea,” said Miller.

He added, “The Deputy Secretary and his counterparts also discussed trilateral cooperation in areas related to economic security and resilience, defense and security, the international law of the sea, including freedom of navigation, and growing people-to-people ties.”

According to Miller, the meeting follows a “series of senior-level engagements” between the nations to strengthen the trilateral cooperation between the Philippines, Japan, and US.

“The Deputy Secretary and his counterparts also discussed plans for a leader-level trilateral summit to be held in Washington, on April 11,” Miller detailed.

Earlier, the US likewise confirmed that President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Japan Prime Minister Kishida Fumio will be hosted by US President Joe Biden at the White House.

At the summit, the three chief executives are set to discuss the trilateral cooperation between their nations to promote inclusive economic growth and emerging technologies as well as deepen peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the world.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP