Philippines bows down to Iraq in FIFA Qualifiers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mohanad Ali scored a late goal for Iraq that sent the Philippines to the bottom of Group F in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers on Friday, March 21 (March 22, Manila Time) at the Basra International Stadium in Iraq.

With the defeat, the Philippines’ chances to qualify for the next round get slimmer, and they must win their March 26 Fifa Qualifiers rematch against Iraq at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Amir Al Ammari perfectly passed a long ball to Ali, who successfully slipped through the Philippines’ defensive line to score the game’s lone goal despite the efforts from team captain and goalkeeper Neil Etheridge in the 83rd minute.

Before bowing down to Iraq, the Philippines, which featured its new head coach Tom Saintfiet, displayed some excellent defense, with Etheridge saving several close calls from the Iraqis headed by Al Ammari and Ali in the first half.

The first half of the FIFA Qualifiers ended with a 0-0 outcome underscoring the Filipinos’ rock-solid defense despite the match being played in front of the lively Iraqi crowd.

In the second half, the Iraqis continued to press forward with their relentless attacks.

Hussein Ali and Mohanad Ali almost scored goals in the 49th and 55th minutes.

The Iraqis scored a goal in the 63rd minute from Ali, but it was considered an offside, foiling their celebration.

Still, they ensured that their next goal would be counted in the 83rd minute courtesy of their best striker.

With the win, Iraq kept its clean slate in the FIFA Qualifiers with three wins worth nine points to cement their hold of Group F’s top spot.

Indonesia is second with their 1-1-1 (win-loss-draw) record worth four points, while Vietnam is third with three points with their 1-2 (win-loss) slate.

The Philippines is at the bottom with zero win, one draw, and two defeats.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP